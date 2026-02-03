WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | white house | ballroom | rendering | renovation | east wing | architecture

Trump Shares New Rendering of $400M WH Ballroom

By    |   Tuesday, 03 February 2026 06:57 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a new rendering of the planned White House ballroom, an estimated $400 million renovation project that would expand the East Wing's former role in hosting foreign dignitaries and other visitors.

The image, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows the proposed ballroom complex from an eastward vantage point, appearing to look across the South Lawn from the direction of the Treasury Building.

"This beautiful building will be, when complete, the much-anticipated White House Ballroom — The Greatest of its kind ever built!" Trump wrote.

"It is a rendering from the Treasury Building, directly across the street, and it replaces the very small, dilapidated East Wing, which has been rebuilt many times, with a magnificent new East Wing consisting of a glorious ballroom that has been asked for by presidents for over 150 years."

In the rendering, the ballroom is depicted as a large neoclassical addition attached to the White House, featuring a facade lined with tall columns, decorative arches, and a prominent triangular pediment.

The structure is designed to blend with the historic architecture of the executive mansion while presenting a more monumental exterior.

A black iron security fence and stone perimeter wall frame the foreground, emphasizing the view from outside the grounds.

To the right, part of the existing White House complex remains visible.

Trump argued the design would match the scale of the historic building.

"Being an identical height and scale, it is totally in keeping with our historic White House," Trump wrote.

"This is the first rendering shown to the Public.

"If you notice, the North Wall is a replica of the North Facade of the White House, shown at the right-hand side of the picture.

"This space will serve our Country well for, hopefully, Centuries into the future!" he wrote.

The project has drawn legal opposition from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to halt construction pending further review.

In its complaint, the group said the Trump administration demolished the East Wing in late October to make way for a roughly 90,000-square-foot ballroom, arguing that the work moved forward without congressional authorization or required historic preservation and environmental approvals.

The lawsuit described the site as an active construction zone, with heavy machinery, pile driving, and cranes already in place.

The National Trust contends the administration was required to submit plans to federal oversight commissions and allow for public input before proceeding.

It is asking the court to pause further work until those steps are completed.

The Trump administration has argued that presidents have a long history of making changes to the White House.

