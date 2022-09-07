Trump Spokesman: WashPost Colludes With Biden Administration Over FBI Raid

The Washington Post colluded with the Biden administration in reporting on the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Florida home, a spokesman for the former president said.

The Post on Tuesday night reported that a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago.

Taylor Budowich, Trump's director of communications, took to social media and described the Post as the administration's "propaganda arm."

"The Washington Post continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration, and instead of operating openly and honestly, they collude in never-ending leaks and lies at the expense of the integrity of the FBI and DOJ," Taylor Budowich tweeted along with the Post's story.

The Justice Department said FBI agents who searched Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret. The department added that prosecutors had probable cause to believe the former president may have violated the Espionage Act.

Trump and his allies say the documents had been declassified.

The Post, citing sources, reported that the FBI raid focused on whether Trump or his aides failed to return all of the documents sought by agents during earlier visits that were deemed government property.

The newspaper last month reported that Trump and close aides were struggling to comprise a legal team after the raid.

Trump rebuked the newspaper for its report.

"The WAPO story that 'Trump is scrambling to add seasoned lawyers' to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I already have excellent and experienced lawyers – am very happy with them. This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!"

Also, the Post's editorial board slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for warning of riots if the DOJ prosecutes Trump over documents seized during the raid.

"There is no excuse for this irresponsible rhetoric, which not only invites violence but also defies democratic norms," the Post's board wrote in an Aug. 29 opinion column.