Trump: Liberation Day for D.C.

President Donald Trump said Washington, D.C., "will be liberated" on Monday, when he announces plans to address crime and homelessness in the district.

Trump wrote in social media posts the previous few days that he would hold a White House news conference on Monday morning to discuss his plans to make the District of Columbia "safer and more beautiful than it ever was before."

The president then began Monday with another post.

"Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social. "The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

For Trump, the effort to take over public safety in Washington reflects a next step in his law enforcement agenda after his aggressive push to stop illegal border crossings.

The president on Sunday said he will not be taking a "nice guy" approach while addressing crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C.

Trump on Saturday said an announcement at a White House press conference on Monday he will "stop violent crime" in the nation's capital. He then elaborated on Sunday.

"We're having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.

"The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong. It's all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Last week, the Republican president directed federal law enforcement agencies to increase their presence in Washington for seven days, with the option "to extend as needed."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.