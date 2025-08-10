Trump: No 'Mr. Nice Guy' With D.C. Crime

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will not be taking a "nice guy" approach while addressing crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C.

Trump on Saturday said an announcement at a White House press conference on Monday he will "stop violent crime" in the nation's capital. He then elaborated on Sunday.

"We're having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.

"The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong. It's all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump on Wednesday spoke about crime in Washington, D.C., after a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer had been beaten in a carjacking attempt the previous weekend.

The president used a photo of the bloodied victim, 19-year-old Edward Coristine, sitting shirtless on the ground, in a post on Truth Social. Trump warned city leaders to get a handle on crime.

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. … If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," he said.

"Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime."

The New York Post reported Thursday that a White House official confirmed they planned to deploy federal law enforcement on the streets of the nation's capital as early as Friday.

National Guard vehicles were spotted outside the D.C. armory Thursday morning in apparent preparation for Trump's announcement.

CNN reported that a White House official confirmed Thursday's mobilization will include federal officers in "marked units, and highly visible."

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. will cooperate with federal law enforcement.

"I suspect that his announcement is that he is surging federal law enforcement and he may talk about even larger numbers or longer periods of time," Bowser told MSNBC. "He's interested in being in neighborhoods, fighting crime in neighborhoods."