Trump Hails Commanders' Stadium Deal as Win for D.C.

President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated the Washington Commanders after the NFL franchise announced a deal with the city of Washington to relocate their stadium from Maryland.

The Commanders announced that the team had reached an agreement with the District of Columbia to move their stadium to the site of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the team's home field for almost 30 years until 1996. That stadium is being demolished.

The team will invest $2.7 billion to build a new stadium, with the city adding about $500 million.

"I am thrilled to announce that the Washington Football Team will be returning to our Nation's Capital!" Trump wrote on social media. "The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team's incredible fan base. It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area. We are making Washington, D.C., GREAT AGAIN, one step at a time!"

"We are thrilled to welcome the Commanders back home to the Sports Capital. We said that we could do it all — Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment, and more — and, together, that's what we are delivering," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release announcing the deal.