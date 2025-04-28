WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | washington commanders | dc | stadium

Trump Hails Commanders' Stadium Deal as Win for D.C.

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 05:06 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated the Washington Commanders after the NFL franchise announced a deal with the city of Washington to relocate their stadium from Maryland.

The Commanders announced that the team had reached an agreement with the District of Columbia to move their stadium to the site of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the team's home field for almost 30 years until 1996. That stadium is being demolished.

The team will invest $2.7 billion to build a new stadium, with the city adding about $500 million.

"I am thrilled to announce that the Washington Football Team will be returning to our Nation's Capital!" Trump wrote on social media. "The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team's incredible fan base. It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area. We are making Washington, D.C., GREAT AGAIN, one step at a time!"

"We are thrilled to welcome the Commanders back home to the Sports Capital. We said that we could do it all — Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment, and more — and, together, that's what we are delivering," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release announcing the deal.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated the Washington Commanders after the NFL franchise announced a deal with the city of Washington to relocate their stadium from Maryland.
donald trump, washington commanders, dc, stadium
208
2025-06-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved