President Donald Trump sparked global concern Tuesday with a dramatic post on his social media platform, Truth Social, warning of a potential catastrophic turning point involving Iran and setting a striking deadline of 8 p.m.

In the post, Trump wrote:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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The message, unusually apocalyptic in tone even by Trump’s standards, immediately drew attention from policymakers, analysts, and international observers.

The reference to “a whole civilization” potentially ending has raised alarms about Trump’s plan. Previously he has threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure – including bridges and power plants.

A critical detail in Trump’s post appears to center on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but strategically vital waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Any disruption to the strait would have immediate and severe consequences for global energy markets and international trade. Historically, tensions involving Iran have often focused on this chokepoint, making it a likely focal point for the “moment” Trump referenced.

Trump’s mention of “Complete and Total Regime Change” also echoes longstanding rhetoric among some U.S. policymakers advocating for a fundamental shift in Iran’s leadership.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from the U.S. government or international bodies indicating that such a change is imminent or underway.

Recent responses from Iran have added to the uncertainty.

Iranian officials in recent days have issued warnings about foreign interference and reiterated their readiness to defend national sovereignty.

State media has also emphasized resilience in the face of external pressure, while military leaders have highlighted their capacity to respond to threats in the region, including in strategic waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has not been engaged in negotiations and continues to insist any deal involving the U.S. must mean a complete of no more attacks and reparations for previous attacks.

Reports emerged that the U.S. had begun attacking Iran’s Kharg Island and may send in ground troops to seize the critical oil transit point.

Experts note that even the suggestion of instability involving Iran can have far-reaching consequences. Beyond energy markets, the region sits at the crossroads of multiple geopolitical interests, meaning any escalation could ripple across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

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