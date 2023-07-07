×
Tags: donald trump | walt nauta | deadline | documents

Judge Sets July 13 Deadline in Trump's Documents Case

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 02:26 PM EDT

A federal judge has given former President Donald Trump's legal team in the classified documents case a July 13 deadline to "complete all outstanding applicant tasks required to obtain the requisite security clearances in this matter."

The Washington Examiner reported that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon told attorneys for Trump and aide Walt Nauta that they have until July 13 to complete the tasks necessary to view the sensitive documents.

The outlet noted that before a trial can start, the court must follow guidelines to determine how sensitive documents involved in the case can be reviewed or discussed in a trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges in connection to the classified documents case, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act.

Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Thursday to charges that he helped the former U.S. president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021, Reuters said.

Nauta made his initial appearance alongside Trump on June 13, but he was not arraigned for lack of a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida. His arraignment was postponed a second time in late June for the same reason.

The Examiner said that Judge Cannon had originally had set a Trump trial date for Aug. 14, but federal prosecutors say his legal team will likely require more time to obtain security clearances to view the classified records. The Justice Department has suggested that the trial start in December.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


