Trump Slams WSJ Editorial: Tariffs Damage Claims 'Wrong'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted The Wall Street Journal and its editorial board over its editorial detailing an analysis that concludes his tariffs on Mexico and Canada will harm Michigan autoworkers and hurt GOP prospects in the state.

"I don't understand The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, never have," Trump posted on his Truth Social page Wednesday. "They come to my aid when I least expect it, sometimes strongly, and I greatly appreciate that — Very meaningful! But then they come out with some real CLINKERS, like today's Editorial that my Auto Tariffs will hurt the Michigan Automobile Business."

He added that the publication's editors are "Sooo WRONG, in fact, it is just the opposite."

The editorial, which came out online Tuesday afternoon and appeared in print Wednesday, detailed an analysis from the Anderson Economic Group that examined the potential of damages to the auto industry from the 25% tariffs Trump has announced.

According to the study, a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada would increase the price of a full-sized SUV built in North America by $9,000 and a pick-up truck by $8,000.

Further, Anderson's analysis said that the cost of an electric cross-over vehicle would climb by $12,000, as Canada is the United States' biggest supplier of nickel essential to lithium-ion batteries.

The editorial board also disputes Trump's claims that the tariffs will force automakers to relocate into the United States, saying instead that autoworkers could lose their jobs if sales drop because of higher prices, and claimed that tariffs will "add to the economic uncertainty that has seeped into financial markets."

"The President may think tariffs will yield a new economic golden age, but workers, businesses, and financial markets may not enjoy the long march to this promised land," the editorial concludes.

But Trump strongly disagreed with his rebuttal.

"The tariffs will drive massive amounts of auto manufacturing to MICHIGAN, a State which I just easily one [sic] in the Presidential Election," he posted. "They have already stopped numerous new auto plants from being built in other countries, a GIGANTIC WIN (already!) FOR MICHIGAN, and the United States as a whole. Just let it all happen, and watch, it won't be even close! AMERICAN industry will thrive, and we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"