Trump: Dems' Opposition to Voter ID Exposes Them

Democrats' opposition to voter identification requirements was called out Tuesday by former President Donald Trump as "the biggest giveaway" of their alleged intention to stuff ballot boxes.

"No radical left Democrat politician has ever been able to explain why their party is so rabidly opposed to Voter ID — and that's the biggest giveaway of all that they are cheating on a monumental scale," Trump said Tuesday in one in a series of video statements posted to Truth Social. "They don't want voter ID, because they want to cheat."

Trump denounced Democrats' past arguments that "voter ID is racist," calling it "offensive" that Democrats attempted to suggest voters are incapable of getting a photo ID.

"What century are these radical Democrats living in?" Trump said. "Americans of all colors and creeds are fully capable of obtaining identification, which is required to drive a car, buy a beer, see an R-rate movie, get on an airplane, get a bank account, check into a hotel, and even to get cold medicine at a pharmacy."

Trump cited polls showing "over 80% of Americans" supporting voter ID requirements.

"Yet in the last Congress every single Democrat in the House of Representatives voted to ban voter ID nationwide," Trump said. "That because they cheat, and their policies which are so bad and so destructive — especially to our cities or inner-cities — no wonder they have to cheat, because nobody could get elected with those policies."

Trump added only "two things are scared" in the anti-democracy party: "Open borders and no voter ID," two policies he said are tied to stuff ballots for Democrats' agenda.

"When I am reelected we will secure our borders and we will launch a nationwide campaign to get voter ID in every federal, state, and local election," Trump's video statement concluded. "What we really want to do is get down to paper ballots, one-day voting, and voter ID, and we're going to have safe elections again."