Trump: Voter ID Will Be in Place for Midterms, With or Without Congress

President Donald Trump said Friday that voter identification requirements will be in place for November's midterm elections, even if Congress fails to pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump made the pledge in a post on Truth Social, signaling he is prepared to pursue alternative legal avenues via executive order if the legislation stalls in the Senate.

"The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections. This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future," Trump wrote.

He added, "There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not! Also, the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship, and No Mail-In Ballots, with exceptions for Military, Disability, Illness, or Travel."

The House passed the voter ID measure earlier this week, but the bill faces long odds in the Senate, where it is unlikely to secure the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

In a follow-up post, Trump said he would move forward with executive action if Congress does not send the legislation to his desk.

"If we can't get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order," he wrote.

The president sharply criticized opposition to voter ID requirements, calling Democrats "horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS," and adding, "We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer."

Trump argued that Democrat leaders publicly oppose voter ID while privately dismissing concerns.

"They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn't be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren't such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE!" he wrote.

He continued, "No Voter I.D. is even crazier, and more ridiculous, than Men playing in Women's Sports, Open Borders, or Transgender for Everyone. Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN'T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D."

Trump also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., writing, "It's only the Political 'Leaders,' Crooked Losers like Schumer and Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it's 'racist,' and every other thing that they can think of. This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW!"