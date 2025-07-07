WSJ: Trump Told Zelenskyy He Didn't Order Weapons Pause

President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that he did not order the pause in weapons to the war-torn country, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

In a phone call Friday, Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he ordered a review of weapons stockpiles but not the freeze on munitions to Ukraine, according to the Journal.

Three days later, Trump told reporters at the White House that "we have to" send more weapons to Ukraine.

"They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said Monday. "They're getting hit very hard. Now they're getting hit very hard. We're gonna have to send more weapons."

Trump told Zelenskyy that the U.S. would send as much military aid as it can spare, according to the report, though the shipment remains on hold. The paused shipment included Patriot antimissile interceptors, AIM-120 antiaircraft missiles, howitzer rounds, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, GMLRS missiles, Stinger antitank missiles, and grenade launchers, the Journal reported.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the review "to ensure that everything that is going out the door aligns with America's interests."

"What we've done here at the Department of Defense is create a framework to analyze what munitions we're sending where, to help the president and the secretary of defense make decisions," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said at a July 2 briefing.

That review of the frozen aid has been completed, the Defense Department told the Journal, and the Chair of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, is preparing a recommendation on whether to resume shipments, according to the report.

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured more than 80 others, including seven children, officials said Monday. Russia fired more than 100 drones at civilian areas of Ukraine overnight, authorities said. In the past week, Russia launched some 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost 1,000 powerful glide bombs at Ukraine.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.