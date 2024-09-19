Trump Will 'Probably' Meet With Zelenskyy Next Week

Former President Donald Trump says he will "probably" meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

"Probably, yes," Trump said Thursday, answering a reporter's question on whether such a meeting would take place.

Zelenskyy will visit the U.S. next week to attend the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

He is also set to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The encounters come at a crucial time for Ukraine as Russian forces have made some gains in the conflict in Zelenskyy's country.

Zelenskyy plans to push for NATO and European Union membership, economic, and security agreements and a continued supply of more advanced weapons as part of his "victory plan" when he visits the U.S.

Zelenskyy pledged last month to present his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden, presumably next week when he attends sessions of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly.

While providing daily updates on the plan's preparation, Zelenskyy has given few clues of the contents, indicating only that it aims to create terms acceptable to Ukraine, now locked in conflict with Russia for more than two and a half years.