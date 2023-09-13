Trump: Putin Using My 'Persecution' to Slam US

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of President Joe Biden's alleged political persecution of him to condemn the United States on the international stage.

"It's all happening, even worse than anyone projected," the former president wrote in a post on his social media platform. "President Vladimir Putin of Russia is using Crooked Joe Biden's illegal Banana Republic style treatment of his political opponent, who is beating him badly in the polls, to condemn America and all of the good things it once stood for. The whole world is watching as the USA is being torn apart by dreams of election interference!"

Trump's remarks came a day after Putin claimed the prosecution of the former president reveals the "rottenness" of the political system in the United States, according to The Hill.

The Russian president added in a speech that "everything that's happening with Trump is politically motivated persecution of one's political rival, that's what it is. And it's being done before the eyes of the U.S. public and the whole world. They've simply exposed their internal problems."