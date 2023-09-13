×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | vladimir putin | joe biden | u.s. | political | persecution | election interference

Trump: Putin Using My 'Persecution' to Slam US

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:26 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of President Joe Biden's alleged political persecution of him to condemn the United States on the international stage.

"It's all happening, even worse than anyone projected," the former president wrote in a post on his social media platform. "President Vladimir Putin of Russia is using Crooked Joe Biden's illegal Banana Republic style treatment of his political opponent, who is beating him badly in the polls, to condemn America and all of the good things it once stood for. The whole world is watching as the USA is being torn apart by dreams of election interference!"

Trump's remarks came a day after Putin claimed the prosecution of the former president reveals the "rottenness" of the political system in the United States, according to The Hill.

The Russian president added in a speech that "everything that's happening with Trump is politically motivated persecution of one's political rival, that's what it is. And it's being done before the eyes of the U.S. public and the whole world. They've simply exposed their internal problems."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of President Joe Biden's alleged political persecution of him to condemn the United States on the international stage.
donald trump, vladimir putin, joe biden, u.s., political, persecution, election interference
192
2023-26-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved