US Approves $1.3B Arms Sale to UAE Ahead of Trump Visit

The State Department on Monday approved the sale of six CH-47F Chinook helicopters and other military equipment to the United Arab Emirates for approximately $1.33 billion ahead of President Donald Trump's first trip this week to the Middle East in his second term.

The UAE bought the six helicopters for $1.32 billion, as well as parts and other maintenance for F-16 jet fighters for an estimated $130 million, Bloomberg reported.

Trump reportedly left Monday for the Middle East for a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE to discuss diplomatic needs on Gaza and Iran, along with major business deals that could touch on subjects from defense and aviation to energy and artificial intelligence.

Trump was expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning local time. On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Qatar, where he is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. His trip ends Thursday in the UAE, where he will meet with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan before returning to the U.S.

The State Department said it delivered the required certification to Congress regarding the proposed sales to the UAE, which would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner," Bloomberg reported.

The department said that the helicopters, manufactured by Boeing with engines made by Honeywell International, will enable the UAE to engage in "search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations."

The State Department also said the F-16 parts would improve the UAE's ability "to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity to meet its national defense requirements."