Trump Still Quiet On Key Virginia Endorsement

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday. Candidates and political observers question if he will use the visit to make an endorsement announcement in the state's gubernatorial race.

Trump has not yet endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in her race against former Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger. While he has indicated he would consider an endorsement, he has so far declined to make a formal decision.

Earle-Sears's campaign has not confirmed whether she will appear with the president in Norfolk, according to the Washington Examiner. The candidates are scheduled for a single debate on Oct. 9.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech on the nation's naval capabilities on Sunday in the city home to the world's largest naval base and NATO's North American headquarters.

Analysts note the potential impact of a presidential endorsement, with some strategists emphasizing that even a late endorsement could be advantageous, as Democrats are already framing Earle-Sears as aligned with Trump.

Trump has historically struggled in Virginia, and recent policy actions, including reductions to the federal workforce and the ongoing government shutdown, have drawn criticism from Spanberger, who links these developments to the state's economy and jobs.

Recent polls show Spanberger leading by margins ranging from three to 12 points, though some surveys indicate a closer race.