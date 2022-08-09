Trump: It's Time to Start Talking About Making America Great Again

Hours after his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI, former President Donald Trump posted a campaign-style ad on social media calling America "a nation in decline," but vowing it will become great again.

The nearly 4-minute video was posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We are a nation in decline," he said. "We are a failing nation.

"We are a nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, where the stock market just finished the worst first half of a year in more than five decades. We are a nation that has the highest energy costs in its history. We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago.

"We are a nation that is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil. We are a nation that surrendered in Afghanistan — leaving behind dead soldiers and American citizens and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment in the world.

"We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse.

"We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party — like never before have we seen anything like this.

"We are a nation that no longer has a free and fair press. Fake news is about all you get. We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed, where crime is rampant like never before, where the economy has been collapsing, where more people died of COVID in 2021 than in 2020.

"We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the trillions of trillions of dollars its taken from the United States to build a military to rival our own.

"We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to all around the world.

"We are a nation that is hostile to liberty, and freedom and faith. We are a nation whose economy is floundering, whose stores are not stocked, whose deliveries are not coming, and whose educational system is ranked at the bottom of every list.

"We are a nation that in many ways has become joke.

"But soon we will have greatness again. It was hard-working patriots like you who built this country. And it is hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country.

"There's no mountain we cannot climb. There is no summit we cannot reach. There is no challenge we cannot meet. There is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield — ever, ever, ever.

"We will never give in. We will never give up. And we will never, ever back down. We will never let you down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance.

"Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone. And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again."

The video ends with the words: "…the best is yet to come" emblazoned across the screen.

The video was posted after FBI agents raided Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, seizing documents from Mar-a-Lago.