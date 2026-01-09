Trump: US Seizes Another Venezuelan Oil Tanker

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States seized a Venezuelan oil tanker that left port without authorization, describing the move as part of his administration's effort to "rebuild and secure lawful energy trade."

"Today, the United States of America, in coordination with the Interim Authorities of Venezuela, seized an oil tanker which departed Venezuela without our approval. This tanker is now on its way back to Venezuela, and the oil will be sold through the GREAT Energy Deal, which we have created for such sales. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he had "canceled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks" after Venezuela freed "large numbers of political prisoners" and began "cooperation in rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure."

Calling the release of prisoners "a very important and smart gesture," Trump said Venezuela appeared to be "Seeking Peace" and praised the development as a "sign of real progress" between Washington and Caracas.