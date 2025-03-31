WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | us military | houthis | yemen | terrorism

Trump Says Attacks on Houthis to Continue

Monday, 31 March 2025 02:41 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. attacks on Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists, who have taken control of the most populous parts of Yemen, will continue until they are no longer a threat to freedom of navigation.

"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."

