Trump Says Attacks on Houthis to Continue

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. attacks on Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists, who have taken control of the most populous parts of Yemen, will continue until they are no longer a threat to freedom of navigation.

"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."