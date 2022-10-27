Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump Bid to Shield Tax Returns From House Panel

Former President Donald Trump's appeal to prevent the disclosure of his tax returns to a congressional panel has been rejected by a full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

The full court rejection of Trump's appeal of a ruling against him by a three-judge panel clears the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Trump's financial documents unless he successfully petitions the Supreme Court to step in.

The committee requested the court to expedite, via "mandate," a formal conclusion to the case allowing lawmakers to obtain the documents quicker.

The court denied the committee's request and Trump's to delay the mandate until after he had the opportunity to go to the Supreme Court.

"The law has always been on our side," Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the committee chairman, said in an emailed statement. "We’ve waited long enough – we must begin our oversight of the IRS's mandatory presidential audit as soon as possible.”

Neal's committee is pursuing six years of Trump’s IRS returns. A 1924 law allows leaders of the three tax committees in Congress to request the U.S. Treasury for the returns of any taxpayer.

Under Trump, theTreasury Department refused to comply, leading the committee to file suit. Under the Biden administration, the Justice Department directed the Treasury to release the tax returns to Congress, and Trump then sued to block the release.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's taxes could be released to a Manhattan prosecutor. Separately, lower courts were asked to review the requests as "no broader than reasonably necessary."

Trump has declined to release his taxes while serving as president and during his campaign. Although presidents or candidates are not required to do so, it has been a common practice.

