Tags: donald trump | ukraine | russia | turkey | qatar

Report: Trump Will Ask Ukraine to Cede More Territory

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 04:17 PM EST

President Donald Trump's plan to end the war between Ukraine and Russia would give the Russians parts of eastern Ukraine they don't occupy, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

As part of the deal, Ukraine will receive a security guarantee from the U.S. and Europe against future Russian aggression, the official said.

While Ukraine would view the deal as a major surrender to Russia, the White House believes Ukraine would likely lose the territory anyway and the country could receive assurances Russia wouldn't just resume the war, Axios reported.

The deal would call for Russia to control the Donbas region, even though Ukraine controls 14.5% of the territory there, according to Axios.

Once under Russia control, the area would be considered a demilitarized zone, with Russia barred from having troops there, officials said.

Crimea and the Donbas would be recognized as Russian territory by the U.S. and other countries, but Ukraine would not be compelled to do so.

In two other Ukrainian regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the current lines of control would be frozen in place, with Russia returning some land, according to Axios.

The Ukrainian military would be limited in its size and number of long-range weapons, a Ukrainian official said.

Turkey and Qatar have been involved in drafting the plan, Axios reported, citing two sources.

"We are now going to wait. The ball is in Zelenskyy's court," the U.S. official said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

