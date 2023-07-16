Trump: I'd Tell Zelenskyy to 'Make a Deal' for Peace

Former President Donald Trump, who says he will secure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of winning the White House, said in an interview airing Sunday that he would succeed by telling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he has "got to make a deal" and warning Russian President Vladimir Putin that there will be consequences if an agreement isn't reached.

"I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better," Trump told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures." "I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we're going to give him a lot. We're going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."

Trump also claimed during the interview that President Joe Biden is incapable of dealing with world leaders, who he described as "sharp, tough, and generally vicious."

"They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game," Trump said. "We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country."