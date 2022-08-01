×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ukraine | russia | vladimir putin | volodymyr zelenskyy

Trump: Ukraine Should Have Made Deal With Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with a cell phone showing him speaking
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Rokas Tenys/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 01 August 2022 04:56 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump says Ukraine should have made a deal with Vladimir Putin to avoid the massive loss of life and destruction that has occurred since Russian troops invaded in late February.

Appearing on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," Trump was asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska posing for a Vogue magazine cover shoot, which has been criticized by some since the country is at war.

Trump said he has not seen the photos, but added it is "probably not the greatest thing."

Trump repeated what he has said before, especially at recent rallies, that the invasion would never have happened if he had been president.

"You know, somebody said, 'Well, what would you do?' I said we wouldn't have had to do anything. [Putin] wouldn't have done it with me. He wouldn't have done it. At a minimum, [Ukraine] should have made a deal."

Ukraine, Trump said, "could have given up Crimea. They could have done something with NATO, 'OK, we're not gonna join NATO,' and you'd have a country, because I believe Putin wanted to make a deal."

Trump said he believes Putin no longer wants to make a deal.

"I think it's much tougher to make a deal," Trump added. "He's blowing up the whole place.

"I mean, he'll take over the whole place. And it's very, very sad to watch what happened with Ukraine. Very, very sad."

Now, Trump said, Putin will not be willing to settle for only part of the country, but wants the whole thing.

Putin set up troops on the border of Ukraine as a "great negotiation" tactic, Trump said, noting he called Putin a "good negotiator."

He drew criticism for calling Putin a "genius" and "very savvy" for moving troops in under the guise of "peacekeeping operations."

But, he added, "I never thought he was gonna go in. He would have never … he knew that he would have been under attack, and he understood that, and I told him that, and it would have never happened and to see what's happened now."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump says Ukraine should have made a deal with Vladimir Putin to avoid the massive loss of life and destruction that has occurred since Russian troops invaded in late February.
donald trump, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelenskyy
352
2022-56-01
Monday, 01 August 2022 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved