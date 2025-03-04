Sen. Rounds Defends Trump for Pause of Aid to Ukraine

Several Republican U.S. Senators have said they support President Donald Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine. They said this is especially true since last week's blowout meeting between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful, with the meeting closing out on a sour note and no signed mineral deal as expected.

Republicans including Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said they understand the negotiating aspect of all that's involved. "I don't think it'll last long. I'm hoping it doesn't last long. I think the president just wants to get everybody to the table, and I think he's making progress," said the senator, according to The Hill.

Rounds also said, ''I think President Zelenskyy's response that I saw this morning was a positive one and moving in the right direction."

Rounds was referring to a post on X from Zelenskyy which sounded like a combination of apology and invitation. "None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

Zelenskyy added the mineral rights deal that fell apart last week was back on the table. "Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."