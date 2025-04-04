Trump Shares Video of Airstrike on Houthi Terrorists

President Donald Trump on Friday shared a video that appeared to be of a preemptive U.S. airstrike on Houthi terrorists in Yemen, suggesting in a Truth Social post that the Iranian proxy group attacking commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea didn't know what was coming.

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack," Trump wrote in the post. "Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!"

The 25-second video Trump shared showed an aerial view, likely taken by a drone, of a group of 60 to 70 people gathered in an oval in an open area before an explosion is seen. As the smoke clears, a huge crater appears where the people were standing.

Trump did not provide details of when the video was taken. The U.S. has been conducting airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen since March 15, and an airstrike Wednesday reportedly targeted what the Houthis described as a "water project" in the Hodeida governorate's Mansuriyah District, killing four people and wounding others.

Other strikes Wednesday also targeted the Hajjah, Saada and Sanaa governorates. On Wednesday night, the Houthis said about 17 strikes hit Saada, and a telecommunications site on Jebel Namah Mountain in the Ibb governorate was also hit.

The Houthis have continued to launch attacks against U.S. warships in the Red Sea, namely the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, which is conducting the majority of the strikes on the Houthis. No warship has been struck yet, but the U.S. Navy has described the Houthi fire as the most intense combat it has faced since World War II.

The Houthis' assault on commercial shipping in the Red Sea began after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip.

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, now in Asia, is on its way to the Middle East to back up the Truman. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Wednesday that "additional squadrons and other air assets" would be deployed to the region, without elaborating.

Newsmax has contacted the White House for comment.