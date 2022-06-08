Trump Blasts Twitter: 'I Will Never Go Back'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Twitter over "bots and fake accounts" saying that he will "never" return to the social media network.

"Far more bots and fake accounts on Twitter than originally thought," Trump wrote on his account on Truth Social. "That place is a disaster (and boring!). I will never go back!"

Trump made the remark following news that billionaire Elon Musk may pull out of his deal to purchase Twitter due to the number of bots and fake accounts on the network. Musk previously said that he would reverse Trump's ban from Twitter if his deal is completed.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake," Musk said last month, according to CNN. "I would reverse the perma-ban. ... But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans."

Musk has criticized Twitter and threatened to withdraw his offer to purchase the social media network after he claimed the company refused to admit how many fake users had accounts on the network.

"Twitter's latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company's own testing methodologies ... is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk's data requests," representatives for Musk wrote in an SEC filing earlier this week. "At this point, Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement."