SEC Filing Indicates Trump Could Return to Twitter

A new federal securities filing indicated that former President Donald Trump could return to Twitter if and when his permanent ban from the social media platform is rescinded.

Elon Musk, who is proposing to buy Twitter, has said he would allow Trump to return to the social media site. The former president was banned in January 2021 after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — backed by blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) — launched Truth Social to compete against Twitter, and Trump has said he wouldn't return to tweeting even if reinstated by Musk.

A new DWAC filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, however, indicated Trump could return, albeit with a self-imposed restriction.

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," the filing said. "Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access. Thus, TMTG has limited time to benefit from his posts and followers may not find it compelling to use TruthSocial to read his posts that quickly.

"In addition, he may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time."

That seemingly would restrict Trump tweets on social issues, business matters, etc., though he'd have more freedom with "political messaging."

The filing also included an overview of Big Tech social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

"These sites were originally characterized by the free exchange of ideas—in fact, the founders of these companies were often free-speech idealists," the filing said. "The freewheeling marketplace of ideas they created, however, has been eviscerated by an overbearing censorship regime implemented by the few large, powerful corporations that now dominate the sector. Even the founder and former CEO of Twitter has lamented that 'centralizing discovery and identity into corporations' has 'really damaged the internet.'

"These corporations increasingly decide which viewpoints can and cannot be expressed on their platforms. No one, not even a sitting President of the United States, is beyond the reach of Big Tech censorship. This dynamic has become—as Twitter's own founder predicted it would—'destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet.'"

Plans to take Truth Social public could be delayed or derailed because DWAC appears to be under federal securities investigation (per the filing), Axios reported.