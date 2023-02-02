Trump Hails Social Media Reinstatement, Then Trashes Platforms

After being reinstated on the Big Tech platforms that infamously silenced the sitting president of the United States, former President Donald Trump hailed the reversal, but ripped those social media networks for not being what they used to be.

"Twitter just took me back; Facebook just took me back; and Instagram just took me back," Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glenn in an exclusive sit-down interview that aired Thursday night.

"And they want me; but it's not exciting like it used to be, because there's no dialogue."

Those social media sites censoring conservative speech and dissent against the leftist agenda have effectively tunnel-visioned their platforms in a monolithic wasteland, according to Trump.

"There's no people fighting a little bit — mentally fighting," Trump said.

"They're not the same like they used to be."

Trump pitched his own social media network Truth Social, where he has exclusively been posting his political statements amid his 2024 presidential campaign.

Also, Trump has taken to Rumble of late — a video platform that is free of liberal bias.

Trump long ago soured on using Google/Alphabet's YouTube.

He urged his supporters to flock to Truth Social because liberal fact checkers will not flag free speech in its open marketplace of ideas.