Trump Rips Tucker, Candace, Megyn: 'NUTJOBS'

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at multiple well-known right-leaning commentators who have criticized the conflict against Iran, slamming his former allies as attention-seeking "NUT JOBS."

"They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!" Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word post on Truth Social.

In the president's crosshairs were Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly – two former Fox News hosts turned independent podcasters – as well as Candace Owens and Alex Jones, also podcasters and prominent conspiracy theorists.

All four have vocally criticized Trump over the conflict, slamming him for abandoning his anti-war campaign promises and – to varying degrees – accusing him of bowing to pressure from Israel to launch the conflict.

Their criticism has highlighted a divide among the right over the conflict, a potential major political risk for the Republican Party heading into the November midterm elections.

"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity," Trump wrote.

Although all four have backed the president's "Make America Great Again" movement, several have previous feuds with the president.

During Trump's first presidential campaign, Kelly – then a Fox News host – asked Trump during a debate about disparaging remarks he had made against women.

Trump retorted with a joke about comedian Rosie O'Donnell, a longtime nemesis, and later prompted controversy by seeming to suggest that Kelly had asked the tough question because she was menstruating.

"You can see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," Trump said at the time.

Trump referred to the saga on Thursday, saying Kelly "nastily asked me the now famous" question.

He also slammed Carlson for not obtaining a college degree, saying he hoped French First Lady Brigitte Macron wins her defamation suit against Owens, and that Jones deserved to go bankrupt after calling the 2012 mass school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut a hoax.

Owens has accused France's first lady of being a man.

"Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!" Trump wrote. "These so-called 'pundits' are LOSERS, and they always will be!"