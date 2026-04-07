Trump Blasts Tucker for Fake Nuke Claim

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Tucker Carlson for comments concerning the Iran war, saying Carlson "has absolutely no idea what's going on."

In a sharp rebuke, Trump dismissed Carlson's claims that recent U.S. actions and rhetoric toward Iran could lead to nuclear war, calling the conservative commentator "low IQ" and accusing him of spreading misinformation at a critical moment in global affairs.

The clash followed Carlson's viral X post and podcast remarks suggesting that Trump's warning to strike Iranian infrastructure was "the first step toward nuclear war."

Carlson urged administration officials to resist any such order, even suggesting they refuse to carry out commands.

Trump rejected those claims, telling the New York Post that Carlson "has absolutely no idea what's going on" and insisting the administration is focused on protecting U.S. interests and restoring stability in the Middle East.

The dispute highlighted growing tensions within conservative circles over the escalating Iran conflict, now entering its sixth week.

While Trump has taken a hard-line stance — demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating consequences — some voices on the right have raised concerns about the scope and tone of the response.

Carlson, once a prominent ally of Trump, has become one of the most outspoken critics of the president's approach. Carlson accused Trump of threatening "war crimes" by targeting infrastructure such as power plants and bridges and criticized the president’s language in a recent social media post.

Other conservative figures, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have also voiced unease, reflecting a broader debate between foreign policy hawks and more isolationist "America First" advocates.

Despite the criticism, Trump has remained firm, arguing that strong deterrence is necessary to counter Iran’s aggression and ensure the free flow of global energy through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital economic artery.

The White House also pushed back on separate claims circulating online that the administration was considering nuclear options, calling such interpretations "absurd" and accusing critics of deliberately mischaracterizing official statements.

Trump has emphasized that multiple military options remain on the table, ranging from intensified airstrikes to targeted operations against key Iranian assets.

Experts note that facilities like Kharg Island, a major hub for Iran’s oil exports, could be strategic targets if tensions continue to escalate.

For supporters of the president, the dispute reinforces a familiar theme: a willingness to confront adversaries directly, even in the face of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

As the deadline for Iran to comply with U.S. demands approaches, the divide within the conservative movement may continue to widen, but Trump has made clear he is not backing down.