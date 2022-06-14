Trump Trolls 'Unselects' After Canceled Hearing

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee said it canceled a Wednesday hearing because it needed more time for "technical work," but former President Donald Trump said he knows otherwise.

"Word out that the reason the Unselects have canceled Wednesday's Kangaroo Court is a total lack of interest leading to very poor television ratings," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

"Could this be so? Maybe they should try getting a more talented Hollywood producer than the former President of ABC Fake News. He didn't do so well!"

The committee had planned to hold hearings Wednesday and Thursday, but it dropped Wednesday's hearing without a rescheduled date for it.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel Steve Engel had been scheduled to testify.

Thursday was supposed to focus on Trump's calls for Vice President Mike Pence to deny certification of the Electoral College votes amid allegations of election fraud, kicking it back to state legislatures in key battleground states.

Trump excoriated the committee and Democrats for the "sham investigation" in a 12-page statement Tuesday, responding to some of the hearing allegations and calling the entire production a midterm election year "a distraction" from President Joe Biden's failures for the American people.