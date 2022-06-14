×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | truth social | house | unselects

Trump Trolls 'Unselects' After Canceled Hearing

January 6 Committee
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are pictured during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol second hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:16 PM

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee said it canceled a Wednesday hearing because it needed more time for "technical work," but former President Donald Trump said he knows otherwise.

"Word out that the reason the Unselects have canceled Wednesday's Kangaroo Court is a total lack of interest leading to very poor television ratings," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

"Could this be so? Maybe they should try getting a more talented Hollywood producer than the former President of ABC Fake News. He didn't do so well!"

The committee had planned to hold hearings Wednesday and Thursday, but it dropped Wednesday's hearing without a rescheduled date for it.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel Steve Engel had been scheduled to testify.

Thursday was supposed to focus on Trump's calls for Vice President Mike Pence to deny certification of the Electoral College votes amid allegations of election fraud, kicking it back to state legislatures in key battleground states.

Trump excoriated the committee and Democrats for the "sham investigation" in a 12-page statement Tuesday, responding to some of the hearing allegations and calling the entire production a midterm election year "a distraction" from President Joe Biden's failures for the American people.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House Jan. 6 Select Committee said it canceled a Wednesday hearing because it needed more time for "technical work," but former President Donald Trump said he knows otherwise.
donald trump, truth social, house, unselects
218
2022-16-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved