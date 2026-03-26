Trump Demands GOP Senators 'Terminate the Filibuster'

President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his demands for Republican senators to eliminate the filibuster and pushed for immediate legislative action to pass the SAVE America Act and restore funding for the Department of Homeland Security, while also targeting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"When is 'enough, enough' for our Republican Senators," Trump wrote in one of his posts. "There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance.

"TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again," he added.

Trump also emphasized the need to preserve the key elements of the "SAVE America Act" as part of any legislative effort.

Trump suggested Democrats would not hesitate to take similar action if given the opportunity, increasing pressure on Republicans to act preemptively.

In a separate post, Trump criticized Schumer directly and predicted he would seek a deal with Republicans.

"Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn't, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!" Trump wrote.

Senate lawmakers continued their impasse on Wednesday over legislation to reopen the DHS, and it is uncertain if they can reach a deal before the chamber goes on recess beginning on March 30.

Meanwhile, the ongoing DHS funding shutdown has left the nation's airports in chaos, with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees going unpaid for over a month.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said there is "no point" in continuing talks on the Democrats' latest counteroffer.

Schumer, D-N.Y., however, defended his side's offer as a "reasonable, good faith proposal that contains some of the very same asks Democrats have been talking about now for months."

Trump's posts in full were as follows:

"When is 'enough, enough' for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!! President DJT."

"Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn't, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!"