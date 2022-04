Former President Donald Trump released a graphic Tuesday showing his new Truth Social platform is the No. 1 free app in the Apple App Store.

According to the graphic, Twitter is listed as No. 2.

Reuters reported Trump said Monday he will not go back to Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News he will officially join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter; I am going to stay on Truth," Trump said.