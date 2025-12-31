Trump Urges GOP to Direct Healthcare Funds to Patients

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Republicans to stop directing federal healthcare dollars to insurance companies and instead send the money directly to individuals, renewing a long-standing GOP argument over how healthcare subsidies should be structured.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Republicans: No more money to Fat Cat Insurance Companies. The money must go directly to the people to buy their own Healthcare."

Although Trump did not reference specific legislation, his comments align with Republican proposals to overhaul how federal healthcare assistance is distributed, particularly under the Affordable Care Act.

Under current law, most federal subsidies for health insurance flow through advance premium tax credits, which are paid directly to insurers on behalf of consumers enrolled in federal marketplace plans.

Republicans have long criticized that structure, arguing it insulates insurance companies from competition while limiting consumer choice.

Trump has previously supported reforms aimed at giving people greater control over healthcare spending, including expanded health savings accounts and alternative subsidy models that prioritize consumers rather than insurers.

In his first term, Trump backed efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," though those efforts fell short in Congress.

Since returning to office, Trump has said Republicans should revisit healthcare reform with a focus on affordability, competition, and reducing administrative overhead.

Some GOP proposals over the years have called for replacing healthcare subsidies with direct payments, tax credits, or block grants that would allow people to purchase insurance plans of their choosing outside government-run exchanges.

Supporters of that approach argue it would force insurers to compete more aggressively on price and coverage while giving consumers greater flexibility. Critics counter that altering the subsidy structure could disrupt insurance markets or increase costs for certain populations.

Trump's rhetoric reflects a broader populist message within the Republican Party that increasingly targets large corporations, including insurance companies, as beneficiaries of federal programs that fail to deliver savings to consumers.

Healthcare is expected to be a major policy focus for Congress in the new year, with lawmakers facing a Jan. 30 deadline to reach a resolution on extending healthcare subsidies enacted under the Affordable Care Act.

Failure to reach an agreement could trigger another partial government shutdown.

Trump's call to redirect federal healthcare dollars likely will shape debate in both chambers as the deadline approaches.