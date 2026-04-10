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Tags: donald trump | triumphal arch | washington | lincoln memorial

Renderings Unveiled of Trump's Triumphal Arch in D.C.

Friday, 10 April 2026 04:48 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's plans for a new triumphal arch in the capital, unveiled Friday, include a towering winged figure with a Lady Liberty-like torch and crown, flanked by two eagles and guarded by four lions — all gilded.

The 12-page plan released by the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts showed the arch will stand 250 feet tall from its base to the tip of the winged figure's torch, with "One Nation Under God" and "Liberty and Justice for All" inscribed in gold atop either side of the monument.

The plan indicates the structure would stand between the Lincoln Memorial in the east and Arlington National Cemetery toward the west and within a traffic circle connecting Washington with northern Virginia. The arch would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial, which stands at 99 feet tall.

Trump has said he wants to build the arch near the Lincoln Memorial and argued that the nation’s capital first sought such a monument 200 years ago.

"It was interrupted by a thing called the Civil War, and so it never got built," Trump said in February. "Then, they almost built something in 1902, but it never happened."

Trump has said that major cities around the world have such monuments, and Washington is the only one without one.

The arch is one of several architectural changes Trump is making in his second term. In addition to building a large ballroom at the White House, he's also made changes to the Oval Office and converted the Rose Garden into a stone-covered patio.

The arch goes beyond the White House, giving Trump a chance to leave another lasting monument in a city known for them. It would expand on his earlier talk of sprucing up the city by replacing its "tired" grasses, and broken signs and street medians.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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President Donald Trump's plans for a new triumphal arch in the capital, unveiled Friday, include a towering winged figure with a Lady Liberty-like torch and crown, flanked by two eagles and guarded by four lions - all gilded.
donald trump, triumphal arch, washington, lincoln memorial
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2026-48-10
Friday, 10 April 2026 04:48 PM
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