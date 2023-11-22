Trump Racks Up More Than 80 Congressional Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has racked up more congressional endorsements than any other candidate in the Republican field and is about to receive two more.

According to Punchbowl News, Reps. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and Erin Houchin, R-Ind., are expected to endorse the former president on Wednesday, giving Trump more than 80 endorsements from members of Congress.

The outlet reports that Trump's campaign has made getting endorsements from Capitol Hill a priority this election cycle, with the idea that it could help propel his legislative priorities through Congress if he recaptures the White House next year.

Although she did not have the former president's endorsement, Houchin campaigned as a Trump conservative and topped a 10-candidate field to win her primary in May, 2022. She won the general election for U.S. House Indiana District 9 with 63.6% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

The Republican lawmakers' anticipated endorsement of Trump follows House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., endorsing the former president last week.

"I have done it; I have endorsed him whole-heartedly," Johnson told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Look, I was one of the closest allies that President Trump had in Congress," he said. "He had a phenomenal first term. Those first two years, as you all know, we brought about the greatest economic numbers in the history of the world — not just the country — because his policies worked."

"I'm all-in for President Trump, and I expect he'll be our nominee," he added.

Mann will join fellow Kansan Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., in supporting Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On Monday, Marshall posted his endorsement of the former president on X, formerly Twitter.

"Farm country is struggling," Marshall said. "Every day, the American dream is being pushed further out of reach. We need an America-first leader in the White House who fights for families in the Heartland and the values we live by.

"While others try to imitate him, only President Trump will put our country back on track."