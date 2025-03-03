Trump: 'Paid Troublemakers' Roiling GOP Town Halls

President Donald Trump said "paid troublemakers" are to blame for the recent spate of contentious Republican town halls.

"Paid 'troublemakers' are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it's not going to work for them!"

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., was booed and jeered at a town hall in Wisconsin on Friday when he defended Trump's executive orders for ending birthright citizenship and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Several people yelled "no!" when Grothman said he wanted to reform welfare, and constituents yelled at him over Elon Musk's involvement in the White House, WPR reported.

At a town hall for Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, attendees expressed concern about Musk and protecting Social Security and Medicaid, the The New York Times reported. The Times said many attendees at the town hall identified themselves as Democrats, but Republicans asked pointed questions, too.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., also faced boos and catcalls at a town hall meeting last month over cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Constituents yelled "we're pissed," and "don't bend over," and chanted "shame!" according to NBC News.