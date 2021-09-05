Trump: Texas Abortion Law 'Probably Temporary'

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview that the new Texas heartbeat abortion law is "complex" and "probably temporary."

In a clip from an interview set to air in full next week on Sharyl Attkisson's Full Measure, Trump said the Supreme Court ruling to allow Texas' new abortion bill was "very complex and also probably temporary."

"I think other things will happen. And that will be the big deal and the big picture," he added. "We're studying the ruling and also what they've done in Texas.

"But we have great confidence in the governor and the attorney general and the lieutenant governor. There are a lot of great people in Texas and we have a lot of fans and a lot of support in Texas."

Trump also said he would make an announcement within two weeks. But it was unclear if it was in regards to the bill.

The Texas law, which bans abortions after the first heartbeat is detected, estimated to be around six weeks into pregnancy, has received a large amount of criticism from progressives but has been praised by members of the pro-life community.

The new law is the most restrictive abortion law to date in the state. According to Texas Values, "the Texas Heartbeat bill penalizes physicians for performing or inducing an abortion once a heartbeat is detected." And "it allows any person the ability to sue abortion providers for violating this law."

According to the Daily Mail, President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration is working on protecting women seeking abortions in Texas.

"We have the best lawyers at the Justice Department looking for legal remedies to protect women who are seeking to exercise their constitutional rights," Klain said.

"We have the team at HHS looking at what means we can do to try to get women the health care services they need in the face of this Texas law. And we have the Gender Policy Council here at the White House, the first time a president's ever had a policy council devoted to gender issues, coordinating all this work to bring options forward for the president and the vice president to look at."

The White House states that the Gender Policy Council will "focus on gender equity and equality, and particular attention to the barriers faced by women and girls."

But Klain continued, stating, "we are going to find ways to make a difference for the women of Texas to try to protect their constitutional rights."