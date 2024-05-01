Trump, Cruz Lead Texas Poll

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, came out on top in a newly released poll from The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden, Trump netted 48% of the 1,200 registered voters, with Biden getting 40%. Another 8% said they preferred an "other" candidate, the new poll shows.

Meanwhile, Trump came out far ahead of Biden when other candidates were thrown into the mix. Trump got 45% of the vote; Biden, 36%; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 8%; Cornel West and Jill Stein, 2% each.

The poll carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percentage points among the full sample of registered voters. It was conducted between April 12-22.

Meanwhile, in the hotly-contested race for the U.S. Senate, Cruz came away as the top choice, netting 46% of the voters compared to 33% for his Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

The poll further determined that 15% of voters have not decided on who would get their votes, and 7% said they would support another candidate.

Cruz also came out ahead when it comes to favorability. Cruz's favorability rating was at 47%, with 40% saying they view him unfavorably and 3% saying they do not know enough about him or had no opinion about him.

Texans in the poll were also asked about the issues that concern them most. Immigration topped the list, at 28%, followed by border security, at 19%.

Another 10% said they are concerned about leadership and political corruption in the state, and 9% said they are most concerned with inflation and rising prices.

The survey further showed that 5% of respondents were also most concerned about the topics of abortion and gun control/violence.