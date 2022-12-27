Report: Trump's Tax Returns to Be Released Tuesday

The public will finally be able to pore over former President Donald Trump's tax returns, as the House Ways and Means Committee is reportedly set to release a redacted version of his financial records Tuesday.

According to journalist Pablo Manriquez, the documents were expected to be released at "midday," a week after the committee voted 24-16 to release six years of Trump's tax returns to the full House of Representatives after a private meeting on Capitol Hill.

After the committee's vote, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek that the "unprecedented leak by lame-duck Democrats is proof they are playing a political game they are losing."

Scrambling to release Trump's tax records before they find themselves in the minority next week, House Democrats examined the records this month to determine if the IRS audit of Trump was conducted "fully and appropriately," according to the Washington Examiner.

The records release also comes at a crucial time for Trump as he seeks the presidency for the third time amid several criminal investigations.

While Trump has fought the release of his tax returns for some time, his long-running effort was halted by the Supreme Court last month when it ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee could access his financial documents, according to the Examiner.

During his presidency, Trump claimed that his returns were being audited to justify his refusal to make the records public. While not mandatory, tradition holds that presidents voluntarily release their tax records to the public.

Attorney Norm Eisen, senior fellow in governance studies at the research group Brookings Institution, previously told Newsweek that, even if accurate, Trump's reason for not releasing his returns did not add up.

"There is no legal or other reason to hold back a tax return because of an audit," Eisen said. "It is apples and oranges — a made-up justification. And now we know that even on its own terms, it did not make sense."

According to a report by the Joint Committee on Taxation, the IRS failed to conduct annual audits of Trump's tax returns while he was in office, though it does not suggest that the former president pressured the agency to avoid taking action.

The tax panel found that the IRS began just one audit of Trump's returns during his time in office, which was not completed until after he left the White House in 2021. It's unclear why the audits were never performed.