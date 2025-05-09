Trump Operation Runs Ad Spot to Promote Agenda

President Donald Trump's political operation reportedly dug into its cash-flush coffers to make a major nationwide ad buy to highlight his tax plan and pressure lawmakers to get on board with his agenda.

According to Axios, Trump's machine has more than $500 million to work with, and he and Vice President JD Vance have been busy raising money for it in recent weeks.

Trump this week held a $1.5 million-per-head fundraiser in Washington, D.C., that was attended by cryptocurrency interests, while Vance held a $1 million-per-person fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, last week.

The operation is also reportedly set to receive a $100 million cash infusion from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading the Trump administration's across-the-board effort to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Beginning Monday, the pro-Trump nonprofit Securing American Greatness will run an ad spot on cable stations across the country, as well as online, Axios reported.

One source told Axios that the spot will air in more than 20 congressional districts, but did not specify them.

The spot, which will run for two weeks as part of a broader one-month ad campaign, reportedly cost Securing American Greatness in the "high seven figures."

In addition to highlighting Trump's plan to cut taxes, which he is calling on lawmakers to include in their budget reconciliation package, the ad also promotes his trade tariffs and DOGE – two issues he's taken a beating on, even among members of his own party.

"Tell Congress this is a good deal for America," the spot says. "Support President Trump's agenda to get our economy back on track."

The commercial argues the tariffs will "bring home American jobs" and says that DOGE is cutting "waste, fraud and abuse" in the federal government.

According to Axios, Securing American Greatness and MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, are expected to drop a considerable amount of cash on next year's midterm elections.

As they look to expand the GOP's majorities in Congress, the groups will target Democrats while rewarding Republicans who support Trump's agenda and pushing those who are on the fence to commit.

Trump 2024 campaign officials Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio are leading the effort, according to Axios, and are coordinating with senior officials in the Trump White House, including chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief of staff James Blair.