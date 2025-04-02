Details of Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

It was "Liberation Day" at the White House on Wednesday as President Donald Trump announced a sweeping round of tariffs in a speech in the Rose Garden.

Trump's speech aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Here are some details revealed in a White House fact sheet:

Using his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, Trump will impose a baseline 10% tariff on all countries beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

Higher individualized reciprocal tariffs on countries with which the U.S. has the largest trade deficits. Those will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on April 9. The tariffs will remain in effect until Trump determines the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved or mitigated.

Trump can modify the tariffs, increasing them if trading partners retaliate or decreasing them if significant steps are taken to remedy nonreciprocal trade arrangements and align with the U.S. on economic and national security matters.

Some goods will not be exempt from the tariffs that Trump has hit with separate levies, including steel and aluminum and vehicles and their parts; copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and lumber; energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the U.S.

Canada and Mexico are exempted because both countries are subject to 25% tariffs imposed last month to pressure them to do more to prevent fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. Goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will see no tariffs, and noncompliant goods will see a 25% tariff, plus noncompliant energy and potash goods will see a 10% tariff. Should the fentanyl and immigration tariffs be revoked, the White House said compliant goods would still receive preferential treatment, and noncompliant goods would face a 12% tariff.

25% tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles, which begin at midnight Thursday.

Also, CNBC reported that 25% tariffs on all imported canned beer and empty aluminum cans will start Friday.

Trump displayed a chart of the level of tariffs the U.S. is charged by other nations and what the U.S. will now be charging them. It included:

China is charging the U.S. 67% tariffs; it will be slapped with 34% tariffs on imported goods.

The European Union: charging 39%, will be charged 20%

Vietnam: 90%, will be charged 46%

Taiwan: 64%, will be charged 32%

Japan: 46%, will be charged 24%

India: 52%, will be charged 26%

South Korea: 50%, will be charged 25%

Thailand: 76%, will be charged 36%

Switzerland: 61%, will be charged 31%

Indonesia: 64%, will be charged 32%

Malaysia: 47%, will be charged 24%

Cambodia: 97%, will be charged 49%

United Kingdom: 10%, will be charged 10%

South Africa: 60%, will be charged 30%

Brazil: 10%, will be charged 10%

Pakistan 58%, will be charged 29%

Sri Lanka 88%, will be charged 44%.

