Trump Imposes New Tariffs Targeting Drugs, Cabinets, Big Rigs

President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, furniture, and heavy-duty trucks, signaling a broader crackdown on foreign imports, CNN reported.

"In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all "Heavy (Big!) Trucks" made in other parts of the World."

"Therefore, our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions. We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

The latest tariffs may ripple through household budgets.

Furniture prices have already jumped under earlier rounds of Trump's trade measures, with Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing overall furniture costs up 4.7% over the past year and living room and dining room sets surging 9.5%.

China and Vietnam, which exported $12 billion worth of furniture and fixtures to the U.S. last year, remain the top suppliers in the sector. Trump argued foreign manufacturers are "flooding" the American market.

"The reason for this is the large-scale 'FLOODING' of these products into the United States by other outside Countries," Trump said. "It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process."

Wall Street reacted swiftly, with shares of Wayfair, RH, and Williams-Sonoma tumbling in after-hours trading.

The tariff's reach remains unclear.

Under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, trucks manufactured in Mexico with two-thirds of their parts sourced from North America currently enter the market tariff-free. Industry analysts are watching closely to see how the White House applies the new duties.

The announcement follows Trump's order earlier this year for the Commerce Department to probe whether imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks pose a national security threat. He has also signaled the possibility of future tariffs on lumber, semiconductors, and other key products.

Previous tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper have already increased costs for U.S. manufacturers, sometimes making American-made goods more expensive than their foreign counterparts.

Still, Trump argues the long-term payoff will be a revitalized manufacturing base.