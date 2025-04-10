Trump Hints at 'Great Days Coming' After Tariff Pause

President Donald Trump said "more great days coming" after his pausing of tariffs sent the stock market soaring.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on many of his new tariffs in a shock reversal.

The move sent Wall Street's "Magnificent Seven" stocks tacking on more than $1.5 trillion in market value overnight and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index clocked their biggest daily percentage gains in more than a decade.

"What a day, but more great days coming!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight.”

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks were poised to gain more than $1 trillion in market value Wednesday.

Shares of the megacap companies, which include AI chip giant Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft, were up between 7.8% and 13%, powering a market rally that pushed the Nasdaq up 8%.

Trump said he authorized a pause on new tariffs for many countries, even as he escalated tariffs on imports from China, raising the rate on the world’s second-largest economy to 125%, effective immediately.

Reuters contributed to this story.