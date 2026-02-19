WATCH TV LIVE

donald trump | taiwan | alexandria ocasio-cortez

Trump: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Didn't Know What Taiwan Was

Thursday, 19 February 2026 04:57 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over remarks she made in Munich regarding U.S. policy toward Taiwan, saying she "had no idea" how to handle questions on a sensitive foreign policy issue.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Georgia, Trump described Ocasio-Cortez's performance as "horrible."

"I was surprised actually, I didn't know she was stupid," Trump said, according to The Hill.

The president suggested she should have declined to outline any U.S. position when pressed about Taiwan, given the geopolitical stakes involving China.

"I would've just said 'it's none of your business right now.' Because I wouldn't answer that question. I wouldn't respond to a question like that," he said.

"It's war. When it comes to war you don't talk about your strategies. She could have done that briefly. She had no idea. I don't think she knew what Taiwan was."

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at an international forum in Munich when she was asked about the U.S. stance on Taiwan, an issue that remains a flash point between Washington and Beijing. 

Her response drew jeers from across the political spectrum, with critics calling her remarks meandering and nonsensical.

The United States maintains a long-standing "One China" policy while providing defensive support to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Trump has repeatedly chided Ocasio-Cortez in recent days over her comments, framing them as evidence of inexperience in foreign policy matters.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


