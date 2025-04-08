Trump: Countries Rushing to US for 'Tailored' Tariff Deals

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that countries are rushing to Washington, D.C., to make "highly tailored" deals with the U.S. on tariffs.

Trump made the remarks at the White House during a press conference carried live by Newsmax to announce new initiatives and to sign an executive order to boost coal production in the United States.

"We're taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs," Trump told the assembly. "And we're doing very well in making I call them tailored deals; not off the rack. These are tailored, highly tailored deals.

"Right now, Japan is flying here to make a deal. South Korea is flying here to make a deal. … We have a lot of countries coming in. They want to make deals. If I told them about making those deals two years ago or three years ago or five years ago, they'd be laughing at us. Now, they're all signing up," he added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier Tuesday said that almost 70 countries have approached the administration about reworking trade deals.

