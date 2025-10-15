Trump Might Attend Supreme Court Hearing on Tariffs

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he might attend a Supreme Court hearing on whether his tariffs are legal.

"I think I'm going to go to the Supreme Court to watch it," Trump said. "I've not done that, and I had some pretty big cases.

"I think it's one of the most important cases ever brought, because we will be defenseless against the world."

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Nov. 5 on whether the tariffs imposed by Trump are legal.

Trump has argued the tariffs fall under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president an array of instruments to address national security, foreign policy, and economic emergencies.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit previously ruled 7-4 the act doesn't authorize such sweeping tariffs, Bloomberg reported.

"The statute bestows significant authority on the president to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax," the appeals court said.

The ruling upheld a decision from the Court of International Trade, Bloomberg said.

If the Supreme Court rules against Trump, it could reduce the average U.S. tariff rate of 16.3% by at least half and could force a refund of tens of billions of dollars, Bloomberg Economics analyst Chris Kennedy said.

Trump has never attended a Supreme Court hearing in person.