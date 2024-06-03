Trump: 'Supreme Court Must Decide' N.Y. Case

Former President Donald Trump has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his New York criminal trial before scheduled sentencing on July 11.

Trump on Thursday became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through payments to an adult film actor. He was convicted on all 34 counts.

"The 'Sentencing' for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention," Trump posted Sunday night on Truth Social.

"A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation? The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!"

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in this year's general election, has vowed to appeal his conviction. He and his allies have focused on the alleged partisanship displayed by District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan.

Trump appointed three current Supreme Court justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Nobody even knew what the crime was until the Judge gave his Unconstitutional Instructions," Trump wrote. "A total Hoax! A case like this has NEVER been brought before. A Country in peril. Election Interference!!!"

Also Sunday night, Trump thanked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for saying the trial was, "a machine-gun mob-style hit job on Trump. It was nakedly political – and will make his victory more likely, not less."