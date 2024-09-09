Hearing Scheduled on Court's Trump Immunity Ruling

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing Sept. 24 to "to explore the ramifications of the Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. United States," it was announced Monday.

In a press release obtained by Newsmax, the committee wrote: "On July 1, the Supreme Court's rightwing supermajority ruled that not just Donald Trump — but also future presidents — may be immune from abusing the levers of government to overturn an election or engage in other misconduct."

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision, which the committee called "misguided," held that "the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

In a post on X, the committee said: "Congress can't turn a blind eye to the dangers of the Donald Trump immunity decision by the Supreme Court. We're going to highlight the blaring dangers of this far-right ruling for the American people."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., committee chair, in a previous statement said the ruling "undermines longstanding policies that protect DOJ's investigations and prosecutions from partisan political interference," adding that "the Court has stripped the Justice Department of its valued independence and undermined its commitment to the rule of law."

Monday's announcement concluded: "The Senate Judiciary Committee will examine the breadth of misconduct that may be immunized from prosecution, consider the unprecedented nature of this immunity in American history, and assess the danger it poses to both the rule of law and the independence of the Justice Department."

The location and witnesses of the hearing will be announced at a later date.