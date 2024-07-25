Super PAC Gives $32M for Ads Targeting VP Harris

A super PAC supporting Donald Trump will spend an additional $32 million in advertising against Vice President Kamala Harris, focusing on immigration and her record as a California prosecutor.

Make America Great Again Inc. will pump $70 million into advertising targeting Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, through Labor Day, Politico reported Thursday. The ad blitz will focus on battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

The news came the same day six Democrats joined House Republicans to pass a resolution condemning Harris, appointed as border czar by President Joe Biden, for her failure to secure the border. It also came a day after Trump unleashed on Harris during a rally in Charlotte, saying if she were elected, "she would be the most radical far-left extremist ever to occupy the White House. Times 10. There's never been a lunatic like this in the White House, and we've had some bad ones."

After Biden announced Sunday that he is withdrawing his bid for reelection, the super PAC released an ad blaming Harris for "a border invasion, runaway inflation," and it accused her of hiding Biden's capabilities as a candidate from the public.

"Democrats got their shotgun wedding, but we'll be cutting the honeymoon short," MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich said in a statement to Politico. "Kamala Harris is currently only known as a failed and unpopular vice president who knifed her boss in the back to secure a nomination she couldn't earn. But voters are about to learn, it gets worse."

The super PAC's newest ad, called "Chaotic Mess," highlights Harris' responsibility in handling the border crisis and her previous comments on immigration and the border. The ad, which has not yet been released but was described to Politico, will show a clip from a Harris interview with NBC News in 2022 in which she said the "border is secure."

The ad also is expected to feature Harris' record on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including a 2018 letter she signed as a senator that urged Senate appropriators to reduce funding for the Trump administration's "reckless immigration enforcement operations." In 2018, she told MSNBC, "We probably need to think about starting from scratch" with ICE.

Another ad will look at Harris' time as a prosecutor in California. On Wednesday night, MAGA Inc. circulated a story by the New York Post about a program she ran as a prosecutor that gave job training to an illegal immigrant who allegedly assaulted a woman, Politico reported.