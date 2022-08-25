×
Tags: donald trump | student loan debt

Trump Hits Student Loan Forgiveness as 'Bailout'

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 01:49 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday released a statement criticizing President Joe Biden's decision to forgive thousands of dollars of student debt from some borrowers.

Trump said in a statement from his political action committee, Save America: "Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000 — and just like I predicted, it's coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!"

He continued, "Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR — all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn't enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators who fleeced students, and those who opted for Degrees there was no way they could afford.

"America is a nation in decline, and the cliff into oblivion is within sight. Stop voting for Democrats! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also criticized the plan in a statement on Thursday.

"Biden's $300 Bn student loan giveaway to wealthy college grads throws gasoline on raging inflation, which hammers first-time home buyers," he tweeted. "Now, mortgage rates are higher."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday released a statement criticizing President Joe Biden's decision to forgive thousands of dollars of student debt from some borrowers.
187
Thursday, 25 August 2022 01:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

